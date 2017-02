Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Beer Week is back again with all new events and tons of Sacramento Valley breweries, restaurants and businesses.

Events kick off Thursday with the Sacramento Brewer's Showcase and run through Mar. 12, when Capitol Beer Fest closes out the festivities at its new location at the 5th Street Bridge.

Rubicon Brewing Company, Sacramento's longest running brewery, will be releasing their beer collaboration with Sudwerk Brewery Friday.

Sacramento Republic FC is one of the many sponsors supporting Sacramento beer culture at the nine day celebration.

Tickets for the Brewer's Showcase run from $10 to $40 and are $15 to $65 for Capitol Beer Fest. Visit SacBeerWeek.com for all event and sponsor details.