Woman Shot, Killed by Deputies in Ripon Identified

Evin Sanna Olsen -- she's been a wife, a mother and the owner of Modesto's Barkin' Dog Grill for 13 years.

She's now also been identified as the pursuit suspect shot to death in Ripon over the weekend by Stanislaus County deputies.

"It was a strange thing, small town like that, you know," said Ernesto Farias.

Farias just moved to much-smaller Ripon from Modesto a year ago.

He'd never been into Olsen's grill, just up the street from where he was enjoying Monday night at the Firkin & Fox, but was stunned that one of Modesto's restaurant veterans would end up killed after running from deputies, as officers indicate.

To him it just doesn't make sense.

"No, it does not," he said.

According to investigators, they chased Olsen through Salida as she ran from them in her car, eventually plowing into a Ripon home at South Manley Road and Tornell Circle.

They say they first encountered her just before 3 a.m. on Modesto's Sisk Road when they discovered her car matched the description from a report made to 911.

Attempts to carry out a traffic stop failed, and when she took off, deputies say they gave chase.

Twenty-four minutes later those same deputies grabbed their radios to report they'd fired the shots that would prove fatal for Olsen.

There was no answer from the rest of her family at her home Monday and few answers about exactly what led to her death a day before.

Investigators have not released what concern was contained in the initial 911 call that led them to Olsen's car or what prompted them to fire -- killing her where that car crashed.