4th Annual Fat Tuesday Second Line Event

Martina is out at Kasbah's in Midtown learning all about what they have to offer for this year's Annual Fat Tuesday Second Line event.

This year the second line parade will feature some new stops, a new cause and the same big party that's made this one of the most anticipated events of the year.

As usual, the parade will start at Mulvaney's Building & Loan, taking stops at Kasbah, The Porch Restaurant and Bar, Easy on I and ending with a big party at the The Torch Club featuring NO COVER entertainment by Boca do Rio!! There will be food and drink specials at all locations.

This event is for all party-goers craving a genuine New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration -- masks, beads, feathers, parasols and bright colors are encouraged.