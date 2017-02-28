Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Counterfeit Money Being Used in Area

CALAVERAS COUNTY — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about counterfeit money that has recently been circulating in the area.

The sheriff’s office has received reports from several local businesses and banks about people using (or trying to use) counterfeit bills.

Most of the counterfeit bills being reported are fake $100 bills. And most of it is being used in the Valley Springs area.

The sheriff’s office says if someone tries to use counterfeit money, you should try to delay the person with an excuse and contact law enforcement. They stress that you should not put yourself in danger to do this.

Anyone with information or thinks they may have been giving counterfeit money is asked to call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.