Crews Battle Fire at Boarded-Up Home in Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Fire crews battled a fire at a boarded-up, multi-family home in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday night.

The fire burned the home on Grove Avenue, causing a partial roof collapse, which made it difficult for crews to search the building.

After the fire was extinguished, crews were able to get into the building and search for anyone who might be inside. They didn't find anyone and say there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.