Lack of Oroville Spillway Water Creates Massive Reductions Downstream

OROVILLE -- When officials with the Department of Water Resources stopped the flow of water over the main spillway at the Oroville Dam Monday afternoon, it did not take long for it to significantly change water levels down stream.

At the Bed Rock Park in Oroville islands are now visible for the first time in months on the Feather River.

"I've been here 26 years, and I've never seen the river levels this low," says resident Joe Blackston.

In Yuba City the levels on the Feather River dropped 18 feet in just the past 24 hours.

"It's amazing how fast it went down," says Cliff Olmsted.

Sutter County water officials say to expect the river to drop another nine feet by Wednesday afternoon.