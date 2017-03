Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Frank of iMortgage joined us on the patio to talk about some common loan misconceptions. People often think that it's difficult to get a loan, but Mike explains that it's not as hard as one might think. He can evaluate your financial situation and determine the best options for obtaining a home loan.

More info:

iMortgage, A division of LoanDepot, LLC

2220 Douglas Blvd, Suite 250

(916) 746-8414

iMortgage.com/Mike.Frank