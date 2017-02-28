Loved Ones Remember Transgender Woman Killed in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Chyna Gibson was well known as a performer.

In Sacramento, her family and her community are now mourning her death after her life was senselessly cut short this weekend.

Loved ones say Gibson was in New Orleans visiting family and friends when she was shot and killed.

"She mean the world to me," said Gibson's mother, Tammie Crittindon-Lewis.

Gibson's mother and sister are still in disbelief.

"It's heartbreaking to know that she's not coming home on her scheduled flight, or we won't be seeing her again and hearing her voice," said sister Iona Maxie.

Maxie says her sister had a larger-than-life personality.

She loved her family and she loved dancing.

"She had fun everywhere she goes. She was a person who would walk in the room and complimented everybody and just wanted you to feel good and have fun," said Maxie.

Gibson was a transgender woman.

Her mother says she was in the process of transitioning, with a surgery scheduled for late April.

She had exciting plans for the future.

"She was in transition because she knew within two years she would be doing something real famous," said Crittindon-Lewis.

"It seems as if trans women of color are being targeted," said Leon Burse with the Gender Health Center in Sacramento.

Burse says last year 22 transgender individuals were killed in the United States.

Twenty of them were women of color.

"This year alone we're already at a rate of five, and that's ridiculous so far," Burse said.

Chyna Gibson's death marks a huge loss to the transgender community, to her loving family and to fans, mourning an energetic performer who had big dreams.

There is a vigil for Gibson Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Awareness in West Sacramento.

The Gender Health Center is collecting donations for Gibson's family.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for anyone who would like to donate.