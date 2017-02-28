New Book ‘Hairlooms’ Documents the Natural Hair Journey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most black women know that every woman's crowning glory is not always a fan favorite. Sometimes giving their own afro-textured hair the cold shoulder using terms like "nappy," "steel wool" or "out of control."

In the new book, "Hairlooms: the untangled truth about loving your natural hair and beauty" author Michele Tapp Roseman is looking to change that perception.

For decades Michelle straightened her hair to fit a European standard of beauty. She like many black women had been made to feel her natural kinky curly hair texture was not beautiful.

Michelle decided to make a change and chronicled her "hair journey" along with those of 32 other prominent black women in the new book Hairlooms. But one only need step into a local hair haven to hear similar stories.