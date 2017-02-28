Police Investigate Deadly Fairfield Shooting

FAIRFIELD — One man is dead following a shooting in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 1:20 p.m. on Mankas Boulevard near Winston Drive.

Police arrived and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

K.I. Jones School was placed on lock down for a short time, but that lock down has since been lifted.

Mankas Boulevard was shut down to traffic while detectives investigated the shooting, but it has since reopened.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspect or motive information have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.