Sacramento Celebrates Fat Tuesday with Parade Through Midtown

SACRAMENTO -- Traditionally the last day of Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, ends with a large celebration in the streets of New Orleans. But it's a holiday that's starting to take off in Sacramento.

Hundreds took part in a Mardi Gras themed Second Line parade, which started at Mulvaney's Building and Loan restaurant and ended at the Torch Club -- with stops at other midtown bars and restaurants along the way.

"The first year we had about half of how many people are here right now just out of nowhere," said Mulvaney's owner, Patrick Mulvaney, one of the event organizers.

He said the parade is designed to encourage people to take part in the St. Baldrick's charity event next month, where people shave their heads for childhood cancer.

But Mulvaney added the number of people marching in Sacramento on Fat Tuesday is growing.

"Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger. And I think it's a great celebration, beautiful day, look at this ,check out this, look at that hat over there, you know it's just a good way to celebrate Sacramento," Mulvaney said.

"It's the music, I think the music inspires, it brings people out and makes them kind of move and shake, and I really appreciate that," said Leigh Craine, who came out to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

"Mardi Gras is something that I always like to be involved in," said Angela Walrath.

While some are keeping with the Fat Tuesday tradition of indulging in that one thing they're giving up for lent.

"No meat, no red meat," Walrath said.

"Imbibe today so they don't have to tomorrow, that's really not going to be my thing," Craine said instead she came out for the party.

This is the fourth year of this parade, Mulvaney said he plans to bring it back next year.