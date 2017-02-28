SUV Hits Crowd of People at Mardi Gras Parade in Alabama, Victims Include High School Band Members

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Emergency crews have responded to an incident at the Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores. According to WKRG, the driver of an SUV crashed into a crowd of people before the start of the parade.

According to WKRG, at least eight people were injured. These include members of the Gulf Shores High School band.

The city issued a statement saying the parade has been canceled “due to an injury at the start of the lineup.”

WKRG reported 11 students were injured, and three of the marching band members were said to be in critical condition.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.