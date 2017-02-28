Trump Talks Immigration in First Speech to Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In his first speech not just to Congress -- but to a room only half-filled with staunch supporters -- President Donald Trump took just four minutes to reference one of the issues that catapulted him into the White House -- illegal immigration.

"We've defended the borders of other nations, while leaving our own borders wide open," he said.

Thirty-nine minutes later, there was more.

"VOICE... Victim's Office for Immigration Crime Engagement."

The president announced a new office to help families hurt by those who shouldn't be on American soil and called out to his guests, the relatives of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Detective Michael Davis.

Investigators say both men were killed in 2014 by Luis Bracamontes -- a violent illegal immigrant who'd already been deported twice before their shootings.

"Jenna, I want you to know that your father was a hero," the president said from the podium.

The VOICE office, residing under the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, would help families get legal status information about alleged offenders in their cases and answer other questions arising during prosecution.

One immigration attorney says the new office creates a new concern.

"Are there going to be false reports against aliens that have not committed a crime at all," questioned Doug Lehrman.

While Trump's temporary ban on immigration from some countries is still in flux, his plan for a physical barrier with Mexico is still very much alive per his address to Congress.

"We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall," he said.

"Government has the obligation to take care of its borders, but we should do so in a manner that is respectful for people, honors their dignity and recognizes that the United States is a land of plenty," said Steve Pahanich with the California Catholic Conference.

That's the public policy group for the Golden State's bishops.

Early Tuesday, published reports indicated the president may be softening his stance, considering not citizenship, but a path to legal status for illegal immigrants who have not committed serious crimes.

Those ideas didn't make it into his remarks before Congress.

"It would be wonderful if they shifted to that kind of program because not everybody's a criminal," said Lehrman.

For those who do find themselves held on a deportation issue, if you've lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years, Lehrman wants you to know you have the right to request a cancellation removal hearing.