WEST COVINA — Police in West Covina arrested a man Monday morning after surveillance video showed him hitting windows at a police station with a baseball bat.

There were people in the lobby at the time, who were then brought into a secure area.

No windows were broken but the man, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Rivas, was taken to the hospital after an officer tackled him from behind.

It was not immediately clear why Rivas was hitting the windows.