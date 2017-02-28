Woman Killed by Deputies in Ripon had Bipolar Disorder, Husband Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Evin Olsen helped design the Barkin’ Dog Grill restaurant in downtown Modesto and now her business partner and husband Hanibal Yedegar said this space won’t be the same without her.

“I feel devastated,” Yedegar said in a phone conversation with FOX40. He said his wife’s death is a tragedy that did not need to happen.“For me to see someone like that gunned down like an animal, it’s disturbing and I want answers."

On Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff and the Ripon Police Department’s chief shed new light on the deputy involved shooting that claimed the 46 year old’s life early Sunday morning. Sheriff Adam Christianson said the initial 911 call was from a security guard at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Sisk Road in Salida.

“Creating a disturbance, got into a physical and verbal altercation with the security guard, who called us,” Christianson said.

That’s when a 50 mile an hour pursuit began. It ended in San Joaquin County where deputies, along with Ripon Police officers, tried to get her to stop in Ripon.

"At some point and time during that contact the vehicle went into reverse towards two deputies and one of the Ripon officers,” Ripon Police Chief Edward Ormonde said.

Investigators said this is when Deputy Justin Wall shot at least four times striking and killing Olsen. Wall has been with the department for four years, the Sheriff said he stands behind his men.

“(He’s) well-trained, he’s a good troop, he is a K9 handler,” Sheriff Christianson said.

Yedegar said his wife is bipolar and had experienced a manic episode days prior.

“She hasn’t been taking her meds for the last three, four days so she was off her meds, yes,” Yedegar told FOX40.

But he still can’t fathom why Deputy Wall shot and why his wife and mother of his child was gunned down. He said he’s been left with one nagging thought.

“There was no reason for your wife to be dead right now," he said. "She could have easily been alive.”

Sheriff Christianson added that he plans to speak with the family and that this isn’t an easy situation for anyone involved.

There were multiple deputies and officers who responded on Sunday. We asked authorities why only one of the deputies shot, they could not give us an answer at this time.