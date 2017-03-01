Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, Nena Rasul of Bacon and Butter mixed up some amazing peanut butter bacon bread pudding. This pudding is complete with bacon crumbles, chocolate chips, and of course peanut butter. You can make this delicious treat yourself with the recipe below.

Recipe:

Yield one 9x12 pan

1 loaf of challah bread

10 eggs

2 cups brown sugar

1 table spoon vanilla

2 cups peanut butter

4 cup half&half

2 cups crispy bacon chopped

2 cup dark chocolate chips

1- cut bread into medium to small pieces

2- in a medium bowl mix eggs and sugar. Then add peanut butter and whisk it till it comes together.

3- slowly add the vanilla and half and half

4- add bread, chocolate chips and bacon to the bowl with the wet ingredients and mix together

5- let sit till bread has absorbed most of the wet ingredients. About 1hr or over night.

6- place in buttered or pan sprayed pan

7 - cook for 1 1/2 hr at 350

More info:

Bacon and Butter

5913 Broadway

(916) 346-4445

BaconAndButterSac.com

Facebook: Bacon and Butter

Twitter: @BaconAndButters