FREEPORT — Residents at the Freeport Marina mobile home park and the Freeport Bar & Grill no longer have to boil their water, officials say.

The boil advisory went into effect a week earlier. Sacramento County officials said the private well at the mobile home park tested positive for dangerous bacteria.

On Wednesday, March 1, the well was tested after it was chlorinated and results came back negative for E.coli. The restaurant was also given a “green card” to resume operation.