SACRAMENTO — Five people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a police chase ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon in Natomas.

According to Sacramento Police spokesperson Bryce Heinlein, the chase ended along West El Camino Avenue near Truxel Road. One suspect ran from the scene, Heinlein said.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted for some time.

It was not immediately clear what the suspects were wanted for.