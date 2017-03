ELK GROVE — One person died in a crash involving a big rig on Wednesday night near Lambert Road along northbound Interstate 5.

The CHP says a big rig overturned and crashed into another vehicle, which caught fire in the center divide. A person in that vehicle died.

Northbound I-5 at Lambert Road is closed. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Massive backup on I-5NnearLambert Rd as CHPinvestigates a fatal crash that crossed both sides of the highway.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/CY558DYfSr — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 2, 2017

