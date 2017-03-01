Friends Describe CHP Officer Killed in Line of Duty as Dedicated, Savvy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SACRAMENTO -- CHP officers filed into the Sactown Sports Bar & Grill to help raise money for the family of Officer Lucas Chellew.

Wednesday's fundraiser came one week after Chellew was killed in the line of duty.

"It's just hard to deal with, all the officers are leaning on each other," said CHP Officer Robert Radford.

To Radford, the loss is especially hard.

He was not only Chellew's colleague but also his close friend.

"We had a pretty close relationship, we went duck hunting, hung out off duty as well as at work," Radford said.

Those who worked alongside Chellew say the 31-year-old was dedicated to his job and challenged them with his quick wit.

"We had similar personalities -- both confident, sarcastic. We joked around a lot, he had a big sense of humor, he's just gonna be missed," Radford said.

"He was very savvy, so he was very quick whenever you were messing with him or you said something to him, he always had a comeback. He was that guy that was joking around and would push the envelope, he would actually challenge you to be better," said Officer Adrian Quintero.

Quintero says in his 14 years with the CHP this is the first time he's lost someone he's worked with.

Chellew died last Wednesday during a pursuit.

The CHP says a vehicle crossed into the officer's path during the chase, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and hit a pole.

Investigators believe the man Chellew was chasing was Alberto Quiroz.

He's been arrested and booked into jail for evading an officer and other charges.

As Quiroz sits in the Sacramento County Jail, fellow officers are doing their best to cope with the loss.

"We're very upset, we've been encouraged to talk to someone, a counselor if we need to," said CHP Officer John Rosendale.

Officer Chellew's memorial is scheduled for Saturday morning in Roseville.

Quiroz will be back in court on Monday.