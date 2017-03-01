Get Customized Backyard Furniture 20% Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to furnish your outdoor living area, now is the time. California Backyard is offering 20% off all custom order furniture. Create your own personalized furniture setup and get it all at discount price. You can choose from 100's of designs, frames, and fabrics to give your backyard the look that you desire. Head into any California Backyard location and take advantage of this amazing sale before it's gone.

More info:

California Backyard

5 Locations-

-Elk Grove

-Sacramento

-Roseville

-Gold River

-Reno

CaliforniaBackyard.com