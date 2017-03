Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grey Johnson and Angie Draws from Varimax Fitness joined Gary and Lori for Workout Wednesday to talk about getting your heart rate up and monitoring it. Angie tracked her heart rate simply by using her phone. It's a cool way to understand just how easily your heart rate is affected.

