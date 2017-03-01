Kids Matter: Tips to Prep for ACT/SAT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is joined by Billy Downing, author of "College Greatness: A Family's Guide to the Admissions Process," to talk about how to get your teens prepared for the ACT/SAT.

Take a Practice Test

A full-length practice test is the best way to conclude your test prep, and is a reliable indicator of how you will perform. Most importantly, practice tests help test takers build the stamina needed to get through four grueling hours of testing.

Don't Cram

Preparing for the ACT and SAT is not possible overnight. Feeling unprepared is not uncommon in the week before the test, but it is almost always just nerves.

Relax!

This point is as much for parents as it is for test takers. A test taker's ability to relax in the week before the test is key to his or her score, as it will help to minimize the inevitable pre-test jitters and allow them to focus on the task at hand.

Don't change your routine

Don't try to do something different on Saturday morning; stick to what you know works!