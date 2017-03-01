Mother Looking for Answers After Daughter Commits Suicide After Being Suspended from School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Doniesha Neal was the only girl on Beyer High School’s 2015 football team, an honor roll student, a young woman with dreams of becoming an attorney.

“Had good grades. I’ve never had issues with Doniesha. I never had to, you know, she doesn’t have police record, she doesn’t have expulsion, suspension,” Letisha Cyprian, Neal’s mother said.

That is until January 2015 when Cyprian said her daughter got in a fight with another girl who had been harassing her.

“Again, I’m not trying to just focus it on race but you know she was white, my daughter is black,” she said.

Cyprian claimed her daughter was not only suspended, she was expelled. Kicked out and forced to go to Downey High School. About a month later on February 6, another suspension. But this time, her educators said she would have to attend an alternative school.

Cyprian said she never got a reason from administrators.

“That’s where we were confused at and that’s what devastated her because she broke down at that time,” she said.

Cyprian said her daughter did not understand why she was suspended the second time. Depressed, she said very little, 24 hours later Cyprian lost her only girl.

“I still don’t know what happened that last day before she took her life, like I kept calling them,” she said.

Her daughter’s suicide has left her with so many unanswered questions, she said, she’s been trying to get from educators with Modesto City Schools.

“They told me to write a letter, I wrote a letter and they just ignored me,” she said.

She’s hoping a recently filed complaint against the school district will bring her the answers she has sought for two years. The complaint claimed the district discriminates against African American students because they did not allow Neal to tell her side of the story, adding Neal was suspended unconstitutionally.

The district responded in a statement:

"Losing a child is devastating, and our hearts go out to the student’s loved ones. We cannot comment on a specific student’s history or potential litigation, however, we can say that we have a tiered system of supports in place to help our students with mental health and discipline concerns. We also follow our conduct code which outlines behavior expectations and progressive consequences. "

As for Cyprian, she said she hopes this fight leads to change.

“Something needs to change with how they’re treating the kids with these schools. That’s how I see that as keeping her memory alive,” she said.

The complaint also named board members as defendants.