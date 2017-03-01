Oroville Spillway: Groups Raised Concern in 2005

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- The potential catastrophe at the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway comes as absolutely no surprise to Ron Stork.

Over 12 years ago, Stork's environmental group Friends of the River, and two others, warned that if the emergency spillway was ever to be used, it could be disastrous.

"It turned out that it looks like we were right," he said.

In 2005, the three groups filed a motion with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) over the safety of the emergency spillway. They asked the feds to require state and local agencies to reinforce the spillway with concrete -- so it wouldn't be just a bare hillside.

"With well over 100,000 people at risk for flood damage, (we) are concerned that the zone of impacts may not reflect the true downstream impacts during a flood event," the groups wrote.

But FERC rejected the claims, saying the spillway was designed safely.

Last week, at a media briefing announcing a plan for more funding for dams across the state, Governor Jerry Brown was asked about the concerns raised in 2005. He said they were "not significant."