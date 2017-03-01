Oroville Spillway: Where We Stand Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- It's Wednesday, and the sun is shining on Oroville and its dam. After what's happened during the last few weeks, the California Department of Water Resources' acting director Bill Croyle feels pretty good.

"(We're) a lot better today than we were a couple of weeks ago," Croyle said.

But there's still a lot of work ahead. Before the department can get to work repairing the catastrophic failure at the Oroville spillway, they've got to clear a channel through the destroyed pieces of it from in front of the Hyatt power plant that they want to use to control lake levels instead.

"We estimate now with the latest information, somewhere between a million and 1.5 million cubic yards of material," Croyle said.

But cutting a path for the water to travel through from that hydroplant is only part of the problem. They'll need to rebuild a path from the electricity too. Some of that work is being done by air, with helicopters flying back and forth. Meanwhile, below, heavy equipment is moving earth.

Croyle says his goal is to have something in place by the next rainy season.