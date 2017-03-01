Pairing Beer with Girl Scout Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girl Scout Cookies season has arrived and rather than just wash down Samoas or a Tagalongs with a glass of milk, how about a beer instead? Gary is hanging out with Danny at The Brass Tap in Vacaville to discuss how perfectly a nutty brown ale can pair with the peanut-butter filled Tagalongs or how a hefeweizen goes down even smoother with some Samoas.

Founded by Jeff Martin in Tampa, Florida in 2008, The Brass Tap is an upscale craft beer bar with 60 taps and 200 varieties of local, national and international beers. The restaurant also features craft cocktails, a premium selection of wines and a food menu designed around community and sharing.