Rocklin Firefighters Hold Blood, Bone Marrow Drive in Honor of Young Cancer Patient

ROCKLIN -- The Rocklin Fire Department hosted a blood and bone marrow drive in 6-year-old cancer patient Taylor Hurst's name.

Chairs were filled with eager donors.

"I have O-positive blood, which I know is good for donations, so I try to help out," said donor Corrine Heisler.

The department was crowded with people, but the guest of honor was notably absent.

"She's back at the hospital today just getting checked out, she had a fever last night, and today she's not feeling her best," said Taylor's dad, Jason Hurst.

Taylor is battling leukemia. Even through her struggles, Taylor and her family just want to give back to the community that's done so much for them.

"Tried to figure out how we can come alongside them and help them with any needs that they had, one of those things was Michelle Taylor's mom expressed that they wanted to do a blood drive," said Rocklin firefighter Jerry Dolley.

Dozens came out to the department Wednesday to support men, women and children fighting for their health.

With the help of BloodSource and the city of Rocklin, firefighter Jerry Dolley organized the successful event. Taylor holds a special place in his heart.

"I've been doing this job for 25 years I've seen lots of tragedy lots of sadness but the first time I met Taylor she just blew me away," he said.

It's that support that keeps the Hurst's going even through the toughest times, "They've been nothing but amazing for Taylor they're her biggest fans," said Jason Hurst.