Top Spellers in California Vie for Chance to Compete in National Spelling Bee

SACRAMENTO -- The excitement was almost as high as the stakes Wednesday as dozens of students took on hundreds of words in a winner-take-all competition for a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Three-hundred thousand 300,000 students had a shot at Wednesday's competition but after the written test, only 60 remained. Some competed in the oral portion for the first time, so the day started with a Q & A and advice from last year's national first runner up.

"I didn't go out with my friends," Snehaa Ganesh Kumar, who finished second in last year's Scripps Spelling Bee. She said she was willing to make sacrifices in order to compete.

Ultimately, Samhita Kumar took home first place by spelling tuatara -- a large reptile from New Zealand.