WATCH: The History of the Oroville Dam

OROVILLE — The Department of Water Resources chronicled the development and construction of the Oroville Dam in a five-minute documentary produced in the 1990s.

The dam is the tallest in the United States, and the Oroville reservoir is the main storage facility for the California Water Project — which provides water and generates hydroelectricity for millions of Californians. The Oroville reservoir itself is the second-largest man-made lake in the state.

Construction of the Oroville Dam began in 1961, and was completed in 1968.