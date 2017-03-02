Adopt a Pet: Lana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lana, a super cute pit bull terrier, is in the studio celebrating Mardi Gras with her boa. Bobby Mann has the details on their upcoming Mardi Paws event.

Darren Peck and FOX40 has teamed up with Front Street Animal Shelter for the first ever Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento on March 4! Bust out your beads and feathers, dress up your four legged friends and show us your Pitts! Build a float for them to ride in style! Or don't! It's up to you how you flaunt your furry friend.

This is an event for dog owners and animal lovers alike! We invite the Sacramento Region to join us for a festive day celebrating all animals. The day kicks off with a small parade emceed by Darren featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear. Anyone with pets can enter.