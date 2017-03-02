Ask an Attorney, March 2

Attorney Ken Rosenfeld is in the studio with Paul and Mae to answer a viewer question about whether or not employers have the right to check cellphones and what kind of impact President Trump "cracking down on marijuana" will have on California.
