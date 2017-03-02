Authorities Serve Search Warrant at Stockton Kids Club, Arrest Warrant Issued for Anthony Silva

STOCKTON — Authorities with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office are serving a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club.
An arrest warrant for former Mayor Anthony Silva was also issued. Officials were also searching his Stockton home. Sources say the warrant is not tied to his arrest in August.
Silva is not in the U.S.
The DA’s office says the warrants are part of an ongoing investigation and could not comment further.
