Authorities Serve Search Warrant at Stockton Kids Club, Arrest Warrant Issued for Anthony Silva

STOCKTON — Authorities with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office are serving a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club.

Happening now: San Joaquin County District Attorney's office executing a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club. pic.twitter.com/7CVZNaNfiu — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) March 2, 2017

An arrest warrant for former Mayor Anthony Silva was also issued. Officials were also searching his Stockton home. Sources say the warrant is not tied to his arrest in August.

Silva is not in the U.S.

Sources confirm to @FOX40 a search warrant has been issued at ex Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva's home. He's apparently out of the country. pic.twitter.com/dNozIPzrJM — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) March 3, 2017

The DA’s office says the warrants are part of an ongoing investigation and could not comment further.

The spokesman with the DA's office would only say this is a part of an ongoing investigation. #Stockton pic.twitter.com/YcCycN97PX — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) March 2, 2017

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for the latest on this developing story.