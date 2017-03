SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Due to emergency road work, crews have closed down two lanes on Franklin Boulevard.

The number one and two southbound lanes will be closed between Elk Grove Boulevard and Whitelock Parkway.

The City of Elk Grove says there is pavement settling within 75 feet of those lanes and it was most likely caused by recent storms.

Drivers are advised to take Bruceville Road as an alternative route.

There is no estimated reopening time.