Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owner and head chef of Rick's Dessert Diner, Ahmed Eita, joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to serve up an amazing banana cream pie. Celebrate National Banana Cream Pie Day yourself and stop by Rick's Dessert Diner to try one of their delicious pies.

More info:

Rick's Dessert Diner

2401 J. Street, Sacramento, CA. 95816

RicksDessertDiner.com

Facebook: Ricks Dessert Diner

Twitter: @RicksDessert