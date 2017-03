Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experience Brazilian themed music, dance, food, and drinks at the 5th Annual Brazilian Carnaval. The event is being held at the historic Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg, just 15 minutes outside of Sacramento. The event sold out last year so make sure to get your tickets now.

More info:

Brazilian Carnaval

Old Sugar Mill

Saturday, March 4th

6:30-midnight

(916) 261-0412

OldSugarMill.com