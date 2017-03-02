Heavy Armor Full Contact Jousting World Champion Visits Elk Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karma is hanging out in Elk Grove at the Jousting World Championship and she may have found her knight in shining armor! Charlie Andrews, World Champion Heavy Armor Full Contact Jousting and founder of National Geographic Channel's "Knights of Mayhem" is visiting students of Jesse Baker school for children with special needs and perform a demo Joust. He dedicates his free time to working with children and adults with Developmental Disabilities and is currently working on becoming a PATH certified Equine Therapy Instructor.

Charlie Andrews and the Knights of Mayhem are making their only West Coast appearance at the 2017 Sonora Celtic Faire, and International Ultimate Jousting Championships to be held March 10-12 at the Mother lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.