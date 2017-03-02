Hotel Room Shortage a Possibility During March Madness Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A lot has changed since 2007, the last time the city hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

For starters, there's the brand new Golden 1 Center as the main attraction.

"I think the NCAA is excited to showcase that kind of building, and it will position Sacramento very well for future events," said Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento.

The hope is, the city will get back on a regular rotation of having the tournament here. So far, things have gone well with advanced ticket sales. Sacramento ranks third of the eight host city's so far, and there aren't a lot of options left for fans when it comes to tickets.

"I think there's about 1,700 left," said Testa. "What happens is, when the announce the teams that are actually coming, those remaining tickets typically sell out."

Selection Sunday this year is March 12, when the entire country finds out who's in the tournament, and where they'll be playing.

Which brings us to hotel rooms. The region has about 11,000 hotel rooms according to Testa, who said more than 7,000 of those are already booked that weekend.

"We could have a hotel shortage in Sacramento that weekend," said Testa. "Since the last time we hosted this tournament, we've had the Marriott Residence Inn come on board, we've had the Citizen Hotel come on board so we have new hotel product in the market, which is a good thing."

Visit Sacramento estimates the three-day event will have a $5 million economic impact for the region.

"From an economic impact standpoint, from an energy standpoint, from a prestige standpoint, it's a great event for Sacramento," Testa said.

The games at the Golden 1 Center are set for March 17 & 19.