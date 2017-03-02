Man Accused of Stealing Ice Cream Truck, Crashing into Fence

FAIRFIELD — A man was arrested after police say he stole an ice cream truck in Fairfield.

Police say the ice cream truck was stolen from Capicorn Circle on Thursday morning. The ice cream truck was driven a short distance and crashed into a fence.

The suspect ran away from the scene, police said.

A few minutes later, residents called police to report a black man that tried to carjack three different vehicles near Dover Avenue and Cement Hill Road.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Tony Antwan Walker. He was positively identified by witnesses and booked into the Solano County Jail.

Walker faces charges of vehicle theft, attempted carjacking and violating probation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.