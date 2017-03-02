Report Shows Misuse of California Money by State Employees

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The state auditor’s office reports a California State University, Fresno employee was paid an estimated $22,000 for time he was playing online games and watching YouTube videos at work.

The case was one of 10 highlighted in a state auditor’s report released Thursday on improper activities by state employees investigated during the second half of last year. The report found the employees investigated cost the state nearly $40,000 through misuse of state resources, improper payments and other issues.

The report also identified instances where state employees improperly disclosed confidential information and kept an “indefensible” do-not-hire list.

Fresno State recommended the library employee’s supervisor give him more work, tell him to limit Internet use and supervise him more closely. According to the report the university did not recommend firing the employee.