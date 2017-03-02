Security System Donated to Vandalized Barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An act of kindness, one month after a local barbershop was vandalized and spray painted with hateful messages.

When the Supreme Barbershop on 58th Street and Broadway was broken into, vandals sprayed a swastika and racial slurs on the walls. The barbershop has since painted over the damage and received supportive notes from the community.

On Thursday, a business owner who saw the original story on FOX40 decided to pay it forward, donating his old security system.

"I just upgraded the security camera in my business, and I said 'perfect' I was gonna put it on eBay and I said 'I'd rather donate it,'"Glenn Stas said.

The owner of the barbershop was extremely grateful.