Special Education School Trashed By Vandals

SACRAMENTO -- A special education school that serves disabled students who are transitioning into adulthood at the end of high school is engaging in a major clean up after vandals broke in and damaged property.

The Laurel Ruff Center in the San Juan Unified School District was vandalized when school was out of session during "Presidents Week" break.

According to surveillance video, a group of teenage boys broke into the back of the school using a sledgehammer.

A faculty member revealed the teens broke into a trailer where the school operates a "clothes closet" store and took clothes and then proceeded to spray the fire extinguisher inside.

Many of the donated items can not be salvaged.

The school's pool building was also heavily vandalized. Everything that wasn't bolted down into the pool or spa (including wheelchairs, swimsuits, towels, equipment, chemicals, etc.) was thrown into the water.

Human feces were also found floating in the pool.

At this time no one has been arrested for the vandalism.