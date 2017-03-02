Tahoe Park Residents on Edge After String of Armed Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAHOE PARK -- Some may find it shocking to learn that armed robberies with masked men are happening Tahoe Park.

"All in all, it's really a great neighborhood. We've never had any issues, and we've been here 25 years," long-time resident Che Akel said.

"These are all pretty well, either retired or they got good jobs. They're all working people, you know?" resident George Crippes added.

And that could very well be the reason why armed robbers have their sights on the growing neighborhood. Sacramento police say they've had up to 10 robberies in just a week. The most recent robbery was Sunday.

Police are alerting neighbors to be on the lookout and pay attention -- even more so than usual.

The robberies have been taking place at night.

"Usually between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., "Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said.

Heinlein says they happen when a victim is getting in or out of their car or home, and they have been confronted by either one or two suspects.

Detectives aren't sure if they're all related, but some of the cases share similarities.

"We do have a vehicle that we are looking for, and that's a silver, tan or gold four-door sedan," Heinlein said.

"I will watch real closely. 'Cause if anybody's parked in front of my house, I won't get out of my car," said resident Ida Mae Evans said, who has lived in her Tahoe Park home for nearly 60 years.

She's also a die-hard Kings fan and will usually get home after 10 p.m. following a game.

George Crippes and his wife Norma have lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and usually call it a day by 5 o'clock.

But for their daughter, "... make sure that she's paying attention 'cause she leaves our house sometimes a little bit before 8, to go home. She lives over in this area too," Norma said.

Police hope to catch these criminals as soon as possible.

"We haven't had anybody assaulted, but that is always our concern is that these are going to escalate and someone is going to be injured," Heinlein said.