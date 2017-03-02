Arrest Warrant Issued for Anthony Silva

The Mardi Paws Parade is Almost Here!

Posted 3:07 PM, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:36PM, March 2, 2017


Bobby Mann of Front Street Animal Shelter and Vince Bloom of Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru talk about the upcoming Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento.  The event showcases dogs in a Mardi Gras themed parade benefiting Front Street Animal Shelter.  Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru is well-known for using dogs in their advertising and are proud to be a sponsor of the event.  Fox40 is also sponsoring the parade and weatherman Darren Peck will be out there.  Get your dogs registered and join the Mardi Paws Parade!

More info:
Mardi Paws Parade
Old Sacramento
Saturday, March 4th
Parade and Festivities 11am-3pm
Fox40.com/MardiPaws

Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru
Elk Grove Automall
(888) 904-6612 (Call or text)
ElkGroveSubaru.com
Facebook: Elk Grove Subaru