The Mardi Paws Parade is Almost Here!

Bobby Mann of Front Street Animal Shelter and Vince Bloom of Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru talk about the upcoming Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento. The event showcases dogs in a Mardi Gras themed parade benefiting Front Street Animal Shelter. Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru is well-known for using dogs in their advertising and are proud to be a sponsor of the event. Fox40 is also sponsoring the parade and weatherman Darren Peck will be out there. Get your dogs registered and join the Mardi Paws Parade!

More info:

Mardi Paws Parade

Old Sacramento

Saturday, March 4th

Parade and Festivities 11am-3pm

Fox40.com/MardiPaws

Lasher's Elk Grove Subaru

Elk Grove Automall

(888) 904-6612 (Call or text)

ElkGroveSubaru.com

Facebook: Elk Grove Subaru