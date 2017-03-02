Three-Legged Dog Finds Forever Home with Boy Who Had Leg Amputated Due to Cancer

SACRAMENTO — In a heartwarming turn of events, a three-legged dog that was having a hard time being adopted has a new forever home.

On Wednesday, the Front Street Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page about a three-legged dog, Logan, who hadn’t been adopted. The 2-year-old dog had his leg amputated, but he still loves running around and playing fetch.

On Thursday, the shelter posted a happy update about Logan — he finally has a home! And he and his new owner have something in common.

When Quinn was 10, his leg and hip had to be amputated due to cancer. When he woke up from surgery, the first thing he said was, “I want a dog with three legs.”

After two years of searching, Quinn and his mom finally found Logan the dog.

Not only has Quinn completely recovered from cancer, but now he has a best friend to grow up with.