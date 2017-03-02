Your Weekend, March 2

Paul and Simone have a list of festive things to fill your weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.
Books Before Bedtime: Celebrating Dr. Seuss
Fairytale Town
Thurs. 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/books-bedtime-celebrating-dr-seuss/
Sacramento Brewers' Showcase (Sacramento Beer Week)
The California Automobile Museum
Thurs. 6 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-brewers-showcase-sacramento-beer-week-2/
Mardi Paws Parade
Old Sacramento
Sat. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/mardi-paws-parade/
5th Annual Brazilian Carnaval
Old Sugar Mill
Sat. 6 p.m. - Midnight
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/5th-annual-brazilian-carnaval/
Make It A Night Pick
Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera Presents Beethoven's Violin Concerto (Beethoven Festival II)
Community Center Theater
Sat. 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/beethovens-violin-concerto-beethoven-festival-ii/
What to Eat: Brassiere Capitale
Where to Grab A Drink: Downtown & Vine