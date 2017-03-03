Police Arrest Suspect After Finding Woman Dead in Davis Dorm Room

DAVIS — Police arrested a man Friday suspected of killing a woman in her Davis dorm room.

A woman in her 30s was found dead inside her room at Pacifico Student Cooperative Housing on Drew Circle around 9 a.m., according to Lt. Tom Waltz of the Davis Police Department.

An investigation into her death led Davis Police to 52-year-old Jonathan Paul Johnson. The woman reportedly knew Johnson, though her connection to him has not been made known.

Johnson was arrested around 3 p.m. and charged on suspicion of homicide.

The cause of the woman’s death has not been reported by authorities.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.