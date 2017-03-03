Don’t Lick Your Nintendo Switch Game Cartridges; Company Says Games Taste Terrible On Purpose

KYOTO, Japan — With the Nintendo Switch about to hit stores, tech writers, vloggers and gamers are testing everything about it — including the taste. One guy found out very quickly that the tiny game cartridges taste absolutely awful.

I put that Switch cart in my mouth and I'm not sure what those things are made of but I can still taste it. Do not try this at home. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) February 25, 2017

In spite of the warning from Giant Bomb co-founder Jeff Gerstmann, others were quick to taste-test the cartridges for themselves. According to available reports, they all regretted it almost instantly.

Nintendo tells me the Switch carts are coated with a bittering agent, Denatonium Benzoate. Now we know! https://t.co/FGNtEoso53 pic.twitter.com/eLdxHM19Ws — Fahey (@Bunnyspatial) March 2, 2017

The video game site Polygon said a Nintendo representative confirmed that Switch cartridges are coated in a material that’s meant taste bad so people won’t put the units in their mouths.

According to Polygon, Nintendo applied a bittering agent has been applied to the game card. The representative stated that the substance, denatonium benzoate, is non-toxic.

“Nintendo recommends keeping Switch cartridges away from children ‘to avoid the possibility of accidental ingestion,'” Polygon reported.