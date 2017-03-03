Free Your Mind with a Spiritual Coach

Spiritual coach Aubrey Parks of Dream Visions joined us on the show to talk to Gary and Lori about her profession. She uses her gifts to lead people in a better direction and to give them an accurate reading about their life. Right now, she is offering a special for a 15 minute phone consultation for only $15. You can also receive $15 off any full reading when you mention Studio40 Live.
More info:
Dream Visions
401-B Vernon Street, Roseville
(916) 382-2903
DreamVisionsPsychic.com
Facebook: Dream Visions Pyschic