Friend: Silva Had Financial Troubles at Stockton Kids Club

STOCKTON -- A day after an intense search for evidence at the Stockton Kids Club and Anthony Silva’s home on Thursday, no cop cars, no investigators and few answers about the case against the former Stockton mayor.

“What can they come up with now? Embezzlement or financial… what kind of financial? I mean, blow it out there. If you tell it, tell it all,” Ralph Lee White, a friend of Silva’s said.

The arrest warrant for Silva was made public Friday, but the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office remains tight lipped about the investigation.

“We know that an arrest warrant has been filed with the court. That it’s all financial crime related,” Allen Sawyer, one of Silva’s attorneys said.

Sawyer told us his client is out of the country but is trying to make his way back to Stockton. He also said the D.A’s office has revealed very little.

According to the arrest warrant, the former mayor faces embezzlement, money laundering and grand theft charges. White, a former city council member, has defended Silva before and is coming to his defense once again. He said Silva confided in him last summer that he was having trouble keeping the kids club, an organization he helps lead, financially afloat.

“But he had told me he’s having a tough time trying to pay the bills over there,” White said.

White added, Silva invested his own money into the club and argues there isn’t enough money for him to steal, “He ain’t got enough money to have no financial problems and it’s not that much money around to steal for him to stole some money,” he said bluntly.

Sawyer believes once investigators go through the boxes of evidence, it’ll help clear Silva’s name, “It’s a wait and see at this point,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said that Silva is hoping to come back by Monday and is willing to cooperate with investigators about the latest allegations against him.